OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Ogdensburg was arrested following an incident earlier this summer.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a larceny in the Town of Oswegatchie on July 2.

An investigation alleged that 37-year-old Tara M. Redmond stole several items from the Dollar General in Oswegatchie.

Redmond was then arrested on August 10 on the charge of Petit Larceny. She is expected to appear in Oswegatchie Town Court at a later date.