Ogdensburg woman arrested for falsely reporting burglary

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman in St. Lawrence County was arrested on the final day of September after falsely reporting a crime.

On September 30, Debra R. Race, age 40, of Ogdensburg was arrested by New York State Police. This was following an investigation into an alleged burglary where a quantity of money was stolen.

This incident was reported at a residence in the town of Rossie, however, according to Police, Race reported the burglary and later admitted she stole the money in question.

Subsequently, she was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree.

Race was arraigned in the Town of Rosse Court and released on her own recognizance. She is set to reappear in the town of Rossie Court at a later date.