LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Ogdensburg was arrested over the weekend on drug charges.

On September 9, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Barbara J. Goodreau of Ogdensburg following a traffic stop in the town of Lisbon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Goodreau was found to be in possession of both Methamphetamine and Fentynal.

Goodreau was arrested on two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. She is scheduled to appear in Lisbon Town Court at a later date.