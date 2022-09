OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a rape arrest.

On September 14, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Paige E. Woods of Ogdensburg on the charges of Rape in the Third Degree for having sexual contact with a juvenile under 17 years old.

This was after the Sheriff’s Office investigated a reported incident that took place in the Town of Oswegatchie on May 1, 2022.

Woods was arraigned in the Town of Oswegatchie Court.