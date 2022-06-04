ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing from a residence in the town of Alexandria in Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Amanda Martin from Ogdensburg entered a locked barn located in Alexandria on July 19 of 2021, and stole gasoline and a chain that did not belong to her. During the incident, Martin reportedly damaged a boarded wall in the barn and caused an estimated $100 worth of damages.

The police report also stated that the items that were stolen were worth an estimated $99.25. As a result, Martin was charged with Burglary in the third degree, Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree, and Petit Larceny.