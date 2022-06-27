OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Ogdensburg is facing felony charges after she was stopped in St. Lawrence County.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they conducted a vehicle stop on State Highway 37 in the Town of Oswegatchie on June 24. During the stop, 41-year-old Sommer L. Miller was allegedly found in possession of approximately four ounces of methamphetamine.

As a result, Miller was arrested around 5:50 p.m. and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second degree and for insufficient tail light and inadequate muffler. She was arraigned in the City of Ogdensburg court and was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

Miller is due back in court on a later date for further court proceedings. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Police, VGNET, Homeland Security Investigations, and the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force.