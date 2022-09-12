OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — There are only a few more weeks to enjoy certain recreational areas in Ogdensburg.

According to Ogdensburg City Officials, the Kids Kingdom and Greenbelt Park system will close to the public on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

This is as construction is set to begin on the city’s Dobisky Center, Municipal Marina and Morrisette Park Shoreline Resiliency Improvements.

The project includes steel sheet piling installation, rip rap shoreline protection, marina and dock improvements, new playground equipment, new tennis and pickleball courts, asphalt paving, concrete sidewalks, tree planting and landscaping, site utility modifications, site lighting and electrical work. Construction is expected to be completed by September 2023.

The closure will effect both Ogdensburg’s tennis and pickleball courts. Questions are being directed to the city’s Recreation Director Mackenzie Cole at 315-393-1980 or mcole@ogdensburg.org.