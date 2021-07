OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A bridge in Ogdensburg will be closed this week for maintenance.

Ogdensburg’s Lafayette Street Bridge will be closed from July 6 through July 9 to allow for portions of the bridge deck to be sealed.

These closures will run from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Local residents are encouraged to use an alternate route during these times.