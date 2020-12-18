Ogdensburg’s Lights on the River to add holiday sparkle, support local food pantries

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A beach along the St. Lawrence River will sparkle with holiday cheer this weekend.
Businesses local to St. Lawrence County have teamed up to partner with a non-profit organization for a weekend-long event for the North Country.
Lights on the River, a non-profit organization, will illuminate the Lisbon Beach Campground along the St. Lawrence weekend throughout the weekend. The event is open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to provide monetary or food donations
All proceeds from the event will help local food pantries in St. Lawrence County during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Lights on the River supports 16 food panties
The event is set to begin on December 18, 2020, and continue each night through December 20. Additionally Community members can visit light displays set up at the campground from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
