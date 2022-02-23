OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Ogdensburg will begin collecting sales taxes from businesses next week.

This was confirmed in a press release issued by Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie on February 22.

According to Jellie, this is a new local tax that was enacted on February 16. Jellie confirmed that there is no change to the 8% sales tax rate.

However, .that changes how the 4% local sales tax is distributed on the County and City levels. It will now be split evenly, with 2% going to St. Lawrence County and 2% going to the City of Ogdensburg.

“The funds generated from Sales Tax proceeds in the City of Ogdensburg represent the second highest and second most significant source of revenue to fund City Operations and Services,” Jellie said in a press release. “The City encourages all residents and visitors to shop within the City of Ogdensburg as often as you can, and purchase as much as you can from local business.”

Jellie added that sales tax from all goods purchased online and delivered to a City of Ogdensburg address will also benefit the City.

This collection will begin on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from businesses operating within the Ogdensburg City limits.