OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The seasonal parking ban is now in effect in Ogdensburg.

As of December 1, vehicles cannot be parked on the street between the times posted on local signage. Parking is not permitted on city highways and in municipal parking lots from 1:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

The parking ban is in effect through March 31, 2023.