Older New Yorkers encouraged to receive routine vaccinations

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Alex Azar, the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced that pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall, due to a federal order that will temporarily preempt pharmacy restrictions in 22 states. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and the New York State Office for the Aging is encouraging routine vaccinations against respiratory illnesses.

NYSOFA is recommending older New Yorkers to receive vaccinations against illnesses that have potential to compromise respiratory systems with concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes receiving annual flu shots, the pneumococcal vaccines and scheduling annual wellness visits.

“Staying healthy during this pandemic is critical, particularly for older adults, who are at greater risk for COVID-19,” said NYSOFA Acting Director Greg Olsen. “Our immune systems are more easily compromised as we age, and older adults, especially those with chronic health conditions, have an increased risk of becoming seriously ill. In addition to following all safety and social distancing protocols, getting recommended vaccinations, especially those that guard against respiratory illnesses such as influenza and pneumococcal disease, are vital to protect the health and wellbeing of older adults and caregivers.”

The office encourages individuals looking for more information to visit the CDC’s resources on recommended vaccines.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.