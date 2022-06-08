CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Homeowners in St. Lawrence County may be eligible for free home renovations.

The North Country Housing Council is currently offering these renovations in houses to remove lead hazards through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Lead Hazard Reduction grant program.

Grant funding is available for privately-owned housing units built before 1978 that contain lead-based paint hazards. However, according to data from the U.S. Census, 36.5% of the homes in St. Lawrence County were built before 1939.

To be eligible for this program, homeowners must live in St. Lawrence County, and have either a child under the age of six years of age or if there is a pregnant woman living in the home.

Multi-family rental housing units already enrolled in the Lead Hazard Reduction Program are eligible for up to $20,000 worth of lead hazard remediation works.

Single-family units are eligible for up to $20,000 in remediation work. Grant funding allotments increase by $20,000 as families are added.

Work to be completed is dependent on testing results and pricing is based on standard rates, which are non-negotiable.

Homeowners are urged to call the North Country Housing Council at 315-386-8576 to discuss eligibility.