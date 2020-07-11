Oldest barn owl in captivity gets new home at Zoo New York

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Zoo New York unveiled a new home for their 17-year old Barn Owl.

On July 11, zoo staff and executive director, Larry Sorel, invited community members to celebrate the “working retirement” of the owl.

Hatched at the zoo, this has always been his home and was a part of the education program at the Zoo. However, several years ago he was retired. The ceremony celebrated and welcome him back to be displayed to the public.

According to Cornell Cooperative’s Ornithology Labs, the owl is the oldest in captivity to date.

“We are very proud of that and the care he’s gotten from our animal care staff,” the Zoo’s Exective Director Larry Sorel stated. “We are very excited to have this as one piece of the revitalization of the zoo”.

The new habitat was supported by the Development Authority of the North Country.

Zoo New York is now open to the public and welcomes visitors every day 10 am – 5pm.

