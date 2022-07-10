POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Community Performance Series is bringing a musical comedy to the State University at Potsdam this summer.

The community cast will be presenting ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ from July 14 until July 17 in SUNY Potsdam’s Performing Arts Center. There will be five show times, in the Proscenium Theater. Daily evening performances will be at 7:30 p.m. from Thursday until Saturday. There will be two matinee shows at 2 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17.

The show is described as a musical comedy version of “The Princess and the Pea.” Hailey Hodge plays Princess Winnifred who is an ungainly, brash girl competing for the hand of Prince Dauntless played by George Scoville-Upham. In the show, Dauntless’s domineering mother Queen Aggravain played by Meaghan Janovsky declares he must marry a “true” princess before anyone else in the kingdom can marry.

The show was directed by Kimberly Busch and features more than 50 talented actors, vocalists, artists, and musicians from around the Northern New York region. Busch said the cast is excited to share their hard work with the community.

“We are so happy to be working on a real community theatre production in such a wonderful facility at SUNY Potsdam,” Busch shared. “Every rehearsal is filled with the smiles and laughter of people doing what they love. We can’t wait to share this great joy with others.”

Those interested in purchasing tickets should contact the Community Performance Series Box Office, located in the Performing Arts Center lobby, by calling (315) 267-2277 or visiting their website. Tickets are also available at Brick & Mortar Music in downtown Potsdam.

The project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council.