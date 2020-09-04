One active COVID-19 case reported in Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center has reported one active case of COVID-19.

The positive case was confirmed on September 2, 2020 and brings the total of 15 in the Akwesasne community since the pandemic started.

Health officials confirmed that the active case remains in isolation.

Franklin County Public Health Department conducted contact tracing in coordination with the Tribe’s Health Services. All individuals who have been in direct contact with the positive case have been notified

For any local resident or non-member employee of an Akwesasne business seeking a COVID-19 test, please contact Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321 or Mountain Medical at (518) 521-3322.

