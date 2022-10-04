PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new social media challenge has hit the North Country.

This is called the “One Chip Challenge,” according to a letter sent out by the Indian River Central School District.

The district’s health services department said the challenge involves students trying to eat the Paqui brand of tortilla chips, which are said to be “extremely hot.”

A similar warning was released by the South Jefferson Central School District.

South Jefferson School District Superintendent Scott Slater said that students have participated and some have had severe reactions, including vomiting and elevated heart rates.

Both Indian River and South Jefferson confirmed that the chips are being sold in North Country schools.

Photos of the chips can be found on Indian River’s website.