ANNSVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — One man is dead and a woman is being treated for her injuries after being involved in a crash in the Town of Annsville.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, a 2014 Jeep Compass being operated by 92-year-old Stanley Gleason struck a tree off the shoulder near Ranney Road in Annsville. Road Patrol Deputies responded to the call around 2 p.m. on March 29.

After arriving at the scene deputies discovered the single-car motor vehicle accident. Gleason sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gleason’s front seat passenger 91-year-old Phyllis Willson was removed from the vehicle and flown to Upstate Hospital in the City of Syracuse by Mercy Flight. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Willson’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Ranney Road has been re-opened for traffic after being closed due to the accident. The investigation is still ongoing in an attempt to determine what caused Gleason’s vehicle to exit the roadway.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Taberg Fire Department, Amcare Ambulance Service, and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.