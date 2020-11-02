‘One Equals Many:’ Clarkson University alumni writes children’s book on the importance of voting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A recently published children’s book focuses on the importance of voting.

Clarkson University Alumni and Children’s Book Author Sonny Dean has spent the past 6 years writing books about tougher topics. Some of these have included the Stonewall riots in New York City and the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, most recently, just in time for the 2020 national election, Dean published her book “One Equals Many.” Discussing the current conversation of casting a vote.





Illustrations by Sonny Dean, featured in her book “One Equals Many.”

As the books target younger elementary students. Dean discussed her viewpoint on the importance of teaching children why voting matters at such an early age.

“I think it’s so critical that children learn at a young age, even though clearly they can’t vote as children, that they understand that we are all active participants in the democracy,” stated Dean. “All of us have an obligation to understand the candidates and where they stand and what the world would be like under the different candidates.”

The goal for the book itself is to teach children, and sometimes adults the importance of exercising the right to vote. Ultimately portraying the title, every vote matters.

In the future, Dean shared that “One Equals Many” is making its way into classrooms, as she is working with state’s across the country to incorporate her message into curriculums.

Her hope is that children will learn the message, “one Vote Matters– Together we can change the world.”

Watch the full interview with Children’s Book Author Sonny Dean in the video above.