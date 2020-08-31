One in three Americans express job security concerns this Labor Day

FILE – In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena Community Job Center in Pasadena, Calif., during the coronavirus outbreak. President Donald Trump’s plan to offer a stripped-down boost in unemployment benefits to millions of Americans amid the coronavirus outbreak has thus far found little traction among the states, which would be required to pick up a quarter of the cost to deliver the maximum benefit. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As national unemployment rate sits higher than normal following the COVID-19 pandemic, many American workers continue to express concerns over job security.

The United States is slowing regaining jobs, but the unemployment rate remains at 10.2% as of July of this year. A recent WalletHub survey examined unemployment and job security in the United States.

Key findings from the survey include:

74% of people think Congress should extend unemployment benefits through the end of the coronavirus pandemic

51% have no worked since the pandemic began

50% of Americans stated they’ve worked harder since the COVID-19 pandemic began early this spring

39% believe management has taken advantage of labor throughout the pandemic

One in three Americans expressed concerns regarding their job security this Labor Day

Additionally, the survey asked over 400 respondents about their concerns for the upcoming labor day weekend.

are as followed:

77% of Americans do not trust others to follow social distancing guidelines over the holiday weekend

75% will not travel for Labor Day this year

60% reported thy will not shop over Labor Day weekend

28% stated “nothing would make them feel comfortable to go shopping over Labor Day weekend.”

For the full survey, visit the WalletHub website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.