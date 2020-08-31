One in three Americans express job security concerns this Labor Day

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As national unemployment rate sits higher than normal following the COVID-19 pandemic, many American workers continue to express concerns over job security.
The United States is slowing regaining jobs, but the unemployment rate remains at 10.2% as of July of this year. A recent WalletHub survey examined unemployment and job security in the United States.
Key findings from the survey include:
- 74% of people think Congress should extend unemployment benefits through the end of the coronavirus pandemic
- 51% have no worked since the pandemic began
- 50% of Americans stated they’ve worked harder since the COVID-19 pandemic began early this spring
- 39% believe management has taken advantage of labor throughout the pandemic
- One in three Americans expressed concerns regarding their job security this Labor Day
Additionally, the survey asked over 400 respondents about their concerns for the upcoming labor day weekend.
are as followed:
- 77% of Americans do not trust others to follow social distancing guidelines over the holiday weekend
- 75% will not travel for Labor Day this year
- 60% reported thy will not shop over Labor Day weekend
- 28% stated “nothing would make them feel comfortable to go shopping over Labor Day weekend.”
For the full survey, visit the WalletHub website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Governor Cuomo plans to provide update on state approved casinos later this week
- Amid pandemic, race to save threatened turtles continued by SUNY Potsdam professor
- Newsfeed Now: Dangerous ‘Benadryl Challenge’; Protests turn deadly in Portland
- Gaga’s masks, Weeknd’s advocacy and more top VMAs moments
- St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirms location of missing teen over weekend
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.