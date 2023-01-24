ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the St. Lawrence Valley and portions of the Adirondacks.

The National Weather Service issued the storm watch to begin on Wednesday afternoon and remain in effect through Thursday evening.

Heavy snow is possible with accumulations of up to nine inches. More snow is possible in some areas. The heaviest snow will fall late Wednesday and into Wednesday night, with snowfall rates of one inch per hour possible.

The snow may mix with sleet or freezing rain at times. Travel could be very difficult, so drivers should be cautious. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.