One new case of COVID-19 confirmed in St. Lawrence County, 205 total positives

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in St. Lawrence County today. There have been 205 positive cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.

Of the 205 positive cases, 184 cases have been released from isolation and one is currently hospitalized. There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

9,629 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8am-4pm for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448

New York On PAUSE continues through 11:59pm on Sunday, June 2

New York on PAUSE continues through June 2, requiring postponement, cancellation or restriction of all non-essential gatherings of more than ten individuals. Businesses or entities in industries open for Phase One and Two must be operated subject to the guidance from the Department of Health.

