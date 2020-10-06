ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Tuesday.
There have been 331 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 8 of which are currently active.
Of the 331 positive cases, 319 cases have been released from isolation and none are currently hospitalized. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
There have been 64,829 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
LATEST STORIES:
- Stimulus checks: Trump says no stimulus package ‘until after the election’
- Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
- Erie Canalway Photo Contest winners announced
- Ex-jail employees charged for playing ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat for hours
- One new case of COVID-19 confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Tuesday
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.