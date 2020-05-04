One new case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, 62 confirmed cases total

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There has been one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, bringing the total in the county to 62 positive cases.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 1,671 total tests
- 1,609 negative results
- 62 positive results
- 54 individuals recovered
- 2 individuals hospitalized
- 38 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 29 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 6 individuals in mandatory isolation
