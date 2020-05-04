One new case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, 62 confirmed cases total

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There has been one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, bringing the total in the county to 62 positive cases.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

  • 1,671 total tests
  • 1,609 negative results
  • 62 positive results
  • 54 individuals recovered
  • 2 individuals hospitalized
  • 38 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 29 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 6 individuals in mandatory isolation

