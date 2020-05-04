One new case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, 62 confirmed cases total

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There has been one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, bringing the total in the county to 62 positive cases.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

1,671 total tests

1,609 negative results

62 positive results

54 individuals recovered

2 individuals hospitalized

38 individuals in mandatory quarantine

29 individuals in precautionary quarantine

6 individuals in mandatory isolation

