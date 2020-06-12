One new case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County brings new total to 80 positive cases

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – One new case of COVID-19 was reported for Jefferson County today. There have been 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 6,085 total tests
- 6,005 negative results
- 80 positive results
- 74 individuals recovered
- 53 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 111 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 6 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 0 individuals hospitalized
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicated case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
