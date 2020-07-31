One new case of COVID-19 in Lewis County following a week of no new cases

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — One new cases of COVID-19 was reported in Lewis County today. There have been a total of 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, with all cases recovered.
The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 6,029 total tests
- 5,971 negative results
- 13 pending results
- 45 confirmed cases
- 82 individuals under quarantine
- 44 individuals recovered
- 1 individuals in isolation
Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.
Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
