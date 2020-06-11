One new case of COVID-19 in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – One new case of COVID-19 was reported to Lewis County Public Health today. There have been a total of 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country.
The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 3,000 total tests
- 2,924 negative results
- 49 pending results
- 27 confirmed cases
- 13 individuals under quarantine
- 26 individuals recovered
- 1 individual in isolation
Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.
Anyone who needs to go out for an essential task or work must wear a mask or use a cloth face covering when unable to maintain social distancing.
Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
LATEST STORIES:
- Sam’s Club to launch curbside pickup nationwide
- WATCH: Cuomo to hold daily briefing at 11:30 a.m.
- New York’s natural wonder: Niagara Falls
- Many forces behind alarming rise in virus cases in 21 states
- Visit the vast state parks New York State has to offer
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.