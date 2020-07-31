One new case of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in St. Lawrence County today. There have been 257 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, with seven being active.
Of the 256 positive cases, 246 cases have been released from isolation and three are currently hospitalized. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
27,425 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8am-4pm for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
