One new case of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County brings total to 206 positive cases

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in St. Lawrence County today. There have been 206 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Of the 206 positive cases, 184 cases have been released from isolation and one is currently hospitalized. There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
9,735 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8am-4pm for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
- St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448
