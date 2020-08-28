One new COVID-19 case as Jefferson County ends the week

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — One new cases of COVID-19 was confirmed in Jefferson County on Friday.

There have been 234 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

16,432 total tests

16,198 negative results

234 positive results

225 individuals recovered

31 individuals in mandatory quarantine

397 individuals in precautionary quarantine

8 individuals in mandatory isolation

0 hospitalizations

1 COVID-19 related death

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

