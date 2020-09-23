One new COVID-19 case reported in Jefferson County Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Jefferson County on Tuesday.

There have been 259 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

19,896 total tests

19,637 negative results

259 positive results

246 individuals recovered

54 individuals in mandatory quarantine

318 individuals in precautionary quarantine

12 individuals in mandatory isolation

0 hospitalizations

1 COVID-19 related death

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

