One-of-a-kind Virtual Taste NY Producer Showcase to take place in October

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A new showcase is coming to New York to help boost business for farms, small food and beverage makers statewide.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on September 10 the newly developed virtual Taste NY Producer Showcase, the first of its kind online business networking events. The goal, to help connect agricultural businesses with potential buyers of products and grow business relationships.

“Agriculture is a leading driver of New York’s economy and the bedrock of so many local communities,” Governor Cuomo said. “This showcase gives our farmers, brewers and local businesses the opportunity to expand their business and spur growth as New York continues to move forward during this unprecedented times.”

According to Governor Cuomo, through an online platform vendors from the Adirondacks and Capital Region ca present their products to retailers, restaurants, grocers, speciality markets, schools, institutions and distributors.

The virtual showcase will kick-off October 27. The event is hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Washington County and the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and CVB. The two-hour virtual event is a pilot project and follows a series of successful, in-person regional Food and Farms Business Expo networking events.

