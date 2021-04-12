One Samaritan long team care facility puts full family visitations on pause for 2 weeks

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — One of Samaritan Health’s long term care facility’s has put a two-week pause on full family visitation due to COVID-19.

According to Samaritan Health, these guidelines are now in place at its Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility in Watertown.

This is following two COVID-19 updates, on on April 9 which reported two new residents testing positive for the coronavirus; and an update on April 10 which confirmed five new resident COVID-19 cases.

Samaritan also confirmed that out of the seven new resident cases, give residents are prior COVID-19 positive individuals.

However, although there is a pause on full family visitations on all floors, the facility will offer outdoor visits for Skilled Nursing third floor residents during the two weeks. Residents on the first, second and fourth floor are able to offer virtual and video visits due to the positive COVID-19 cases on those floors.

The following data details COVID-19 cases at all of Samaritan Health’s long term care facilities.