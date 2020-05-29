(WWTI) – What’s for lunch? It’s a question we ask ourselves daily and sometimes the first thing we think of in the morning. We are making the answer much easier for one lucky Northern New Yorker with the What’s for Lunch? sweepstakes.
Enter online for your chance to win free lunch once per week for an entire year from the following North Country restaurants:
Jreck Subs – Washington Street, Watertown
Spookhill Bar & Grill – Route 11, Adams Center
The Brew HaHa – Coffeen Street, Watertown
The Sandwich Bar – Main Street, Sackets Harbor
One winner will be announced on June 8 and will receive free lunch for a year, a total value of $780!
LATEST STORIES:
- The experts at Northern Credit Union share top tips for living your best financial life
- Trump meets with CEOs to discuss how to safely reopen economy
- Elmira native/retired NASA astronaut Eileen Collins excited for SpaceX launch, future of space exploration
- One week left to enter to win an entire year of free lunches from North Country restaurants
- After Floyd’s death, black lawmakers call for federal antilynching law
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.