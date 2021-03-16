One year of COVID-19 in North Country: St. Lawrence County emergency medicine expert reflects

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country is nearing the one-year mark since the coronavirus was first confirmed in our communities.

Canton-Potsdam Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician and Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Julie Vieth became the director of the emergency department only six months before the pandemic was confirmed in the North Country.

St. Lawrence County confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on March 25, 2021. Since then, over 6,000 residents have tested positive for the virus and 92 residents have lost their lives after fighting the virus.

Dr. Vieth reflected on the past year as St. Lawrence County has seen some of the highest COVID-19 infection rates throughout the pandemic.

“Even though we’re rural, and for so many things, we seem that maybe we’re protected, COVID has really hit us hard,” stated Dr. Vieth. “We have all had an individual and community responsibility to take responsibility for our actions in helping to prevent the spread of COVID. And when you see the community come together and do those things it is so rewarding.”

Dr. Vieth has been with St. Lawrence Health Systems since 2014, however 2020 brought forth a year like no other.

Adding that although the learning lessons have been endless, one prominent one included the innovation she saw within the healthcare field.

“I think one of the things that we’ve really learned as healthcare professionals and not just physicians, but nurses and PAs, nurse practitioners, everybody that that works in this health system has really learned to be innovative and flexible and realize that our day to day work challenges were nothing compared to what the last year has been,” shared Dr. Vieth.

However, she shared her hopes for the future as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is continuing to expand locally, statewide and nationally.

“The vaccination piece is so crucial and vaccines are only as good as the arms that they get into. And so encouraging one another, when your turn comes up, please go get your vaccine, keep yourself and your loved ones safe,” expressed Vieth.

Dr. Vieth concluded by stating, “we just have to make it to that finish line and it’s in reach. We’re not quite there yet.”