VERNON, NB.Y. (WWTI) — A business in Oneida County was found not in compliance with underage drinking laws during a recent Underage Drinking Initiative led by New York State Police.

On June 8, State Police check 11 locations throughout Oneida County. According to State Police, Circle K located on 5254 West Seneca Street in Vernon was the only business not in compliance with the laws dearling with the sale of alcohol to a person under 21.

As a result, 26-year-old Tyler J. Evans of Vernon was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First Degree and Prohibitive sales of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old.

The locations listed below were also checked during the State Police-led initiative, but were found in compliance with all underage drinking laws: