VERNON, NB.Y. (WWTI) — A business in Oneida County was found not in compliance with underage drinking laws during a recent Underage Drinking Initiative led by New York State Police.
On June 8, State Police check 11 locations throughout Oneida County. According to State Police, Circle K located on 5254 West Seneca Street in Vernon was the only business not in compliance with the laws dearling with the sale of alcohol to a person under 21.
As a result, 26-year-old Tyler J. Evans of Vernon was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First Degree and Prohibitive sales of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old.
The locations listed below were also checked during the State Police-led initiative, but were found in compliance with all underage drinking laws:
- Sunoco, 4644 Rome Taberg Rd, Lee, NY 13363
- Cliffs Market, 4094 St Rt 69 Taberg, NY 13471
- Fastrac, 24 Main Street, Camden, NY 13316
- Byrne Dairy, 16 Main Street, Camden, NY 13316
- Y-Hill Express, 2344 St Rt 49 Blossvale, NY 13308
- Sylvan Spirits, Wines and Liquors, 1714 Main Street, Sylvan Beach, NY 13308
- Circle K, 1510 Main St, Sylvan Beach, NY 13308
- Circle K, 4835 St Rt 365, Oneida (Verona), NY 13421
- Foodland, 5343 E. Seneca St, Vernon, NY 13476
- Byrne Dairy, 216 Erie Blvd E, Rome, NY 13440