ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from the Village of Oriskany Falls was arrested after allegedly being involved in a domestic dispute.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Unit responded to a residence in the Village of Oriskany Falls on the morning of May 21 for a domestic dispute complaint. After arriving at the scene and investigating the complaint, deputies discovered that the victim sustained minor injuries.

As a result, Lauden Moss was brought to the Waterville Field Office and placed under arrest at 9:30 p.m. on May 21. He was charged with harassment in the Second Degree, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Petit Larceny, and two counts of Criminal Mischief.

Moss was held at the Oneida County Jail pending an Arraignment in CAP Court.