ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oneida County Regional SWAT team was dispatched to a residence in Paris after the Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, deputies responded to the area of 9958 Pinnacle Road in the Town of Paris after a caller reported that they had heard shots fired in the area and somebody yelling.

After arriving at the scene, deputies located residents outside that address and determined that there had been a domestic dispute between the people that lived there. They also discovered that shots were fired into the air outside the residence during the dispute.

Police stated that a male subject that was involved in the incident returned to the house as a female and a child were taken to a safe location. The male then reportedly refused to come out of the residence so deputies could continue their investigation.

Several more marked units arrived and established a perimeter around the residence while sheriff’s negotiators and the Oneida County Regional SWAT team were dispatched and arrived. After speaking with negotiators for a period of time, the male subject surrendered.

Once in custody, he was transported to an area hospital by Edward’s Ambulance for a 9.41 evaluation. The weapons in the residence were secured for safekeeping and will be held until a physician clears the subject to possess the weapons.

The subject’s name was not released due to HIPAA. The investigation is ongoing to determine if any criminal charges are warranted, but nobody has been charged at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office was also assisted on the scene by members of the New York State Police. Pinnacle Road was shut down for safety reasons until the subject surrendered and is now open to traffic.