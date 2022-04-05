ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, a deputy was injured while working at Oneida Herkimer Madison Boces.

According to Maciol, 18-year-old Valentino Quinones from Holland Patent was reportedly out of control and had been involved in a physical altercation with another student. Around 11 a.m. two deputies attempted to place handcuffs on Quinones as a result of the incident.

While one of the deputies was attempting to place Quinones in handcuffs a struggle occurred and one of the deputies sustained a leg injury. Eventually, deputies were able to successfully take Quinones into custody.

Quinones was charged with Assault in the Secon Degree which is a class D Felony. The Deputy was transported to a local hospital and received medical treatment.

Quinones was transported to the LEB where he was processed and sent to CAP Court for arraignment where bail was set at $1,000 cash.