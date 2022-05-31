WESTERN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Ilion is facing felony charges after allegedly being involved in a domestic dispute.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, Deputies were called to Evans Road in the Town of Western for a domestic complaint around 11:30 p.m. on May 28. The female that was at the scene was reportedly transported to the hospital for injuries to her face that were sustained during the domestic dispute.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the female was the victim of an assault. Police stated that the woman had been threatened with a knife during the altercation by her boyfriend who fled the scene before police arrived.

As a result of the investigation, 47-year-old Mark A. Brough was arrested around 8:05 p.m. on May 29 with the help of the Ilion Police Department. Brough was charged with Menacing in the Second Degree, Assault in the Third Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Brough was transported to Oneida County CAP Court and is currently awaiting arraignment on the listed charges.