ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Law enforcement agencies in Oneida County worked together to help locate a resident who was reported missing on Saturday.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was notified that 64-year-old Kathy Ingersoll from Florence was lost or missing on June 18. The report stated that Ingersoll was out for a walk at around 1 p.m. and had not returned home, which caused concern and prompted the report around 3 p.m.

The Sheriff’s office was assisted by the New York State Forest Rangers, Camden Police Department, and the Florence Fire Department during the search for Ingersoll. She was located safe and uninjured after she reportedly made her way to a residence and was taken in until Law Enforcement arrived and was reunited with her family.