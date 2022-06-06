ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is increasing its presence at a local school after being made aware of a threat that was made.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, the OCSO was notified of a school threat made at the Whitesboro High School. Deputies investigated the threat with the assistance of the New York State Police and determined that it was not credible.

However, the Sheriff’s Office stated they will be increasing their presence at the Whitesboro High School to ensure the public is safe. Maciol stressed the importance of keeping the local schools safe and protected from harm.

“All incidents concerning the students, staff, and the schools are taken seriously and investigated to maintain the safety of our community,” a post from the Sheriff’s Office stated.

The OCSO also encouraged the public to make a report if they notice something out of the ordinary to School Administration or Law Enforcement.