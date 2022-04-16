BRIDGEWATER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Stewart’s Shop located in Bridgewater.

According to the OCSO, at around 5:16 a.m. on April 15 the robbery occurred at 336 State Route 8 in the Town of Bridgewater. The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a male dressed in all black with a ski mask who had what appeared to be a handgun. The OCSO also shared a photo of the suspect entering the store in a Facebook post.

The Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone that was in the area at that time and may have seen something suspicious contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at 315-765-2226 or Investigator Ryan Matt at 315-765-2784.