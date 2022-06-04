ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oneida County Overdose Response Team issued another overdose spike alert on June 2.

The team issued two alerts in May due to increased detected overdoses. The first spike was issued on May 6 after there were four non-fatal overdoses in the county and on May 26 after six non-fatal overdoses occurred.

The latest spike alert was issued after two fatal and five non-fatal overdoses occurred on June 2. The overdoses reportedly occurred in Utica, Rome, Yorkville, and Camden, primarily due to heroin use.

The ORT stated that they believe the spike is connected to the earlier spike alerts regarding an uptick in overdoses, potentially due to the reports of purple-colored heroin, as well other reports of brown-colored heroin.

As of June 3, the County’s Overdose Detection and Mapping Application Program recorded 63 overdoses in May, which was the highest number of overdoses in a one-month time period since the implementation of ODMAP in 2019. Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. expressed his concern surrounding the increased numbers in a post.

“It is imperative the community is aware that there is still a drug product out there that may be causing not just a surge in overdoses but has also taken the lives of at least two people in one day,” Picente said. “The high level of overdoses that occurred in May, and is now continuing into June, is of great concern, and we urge those who use drugs and their family and friends to be on elevated alert.”

The ORT also reminded the public of resources that are available to combat overdoses, such as Narcan and other harm reduction services. Residents can find out where they can locally access Narcan on the Oneida County Opioid Task Force website.

The organization also advised residents that due to the increasing potency and prevalence of opioids like fentanyl in all drugs, it is not uncommon for overdose victims to require more than two doses of Narcan to be revived. The ORT is encouraging the public to call 911 if they witness an overdose since first responders are equipped to administer additional doses of Narcan if needed.

Additionally, ACR Health Syringe Exchange Program can be reached at 315-793-0661 for harm reduction education and supplies. Local treatment and recovery providers can also provide harm reduction resources such as Narcan and fentanyl test strips.