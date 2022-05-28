ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued the second overdose spike alert this month due to a significant increase in overdoses.

A spike alert was previously issued on May 6 when four non-fatal drug overdoses occurred on May 3. The second was officially issued on May 27 due to an increase in detected overdoses.

The county’s Overdose Detection and Mapping Application Program detected 51 overdoses from May 1 until May 27. There was an average of 22 overdoses per month so far in 2022, according to ODMAP, which puts May’s number 72% higher than the 2022 monthly average.

Additionally, there have been five drug-related deaths in May within the county and 26 total in the county since the year began. The spike alert was triggered by six non-fatal overdoses that occurred on May 26 as a result of heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, and other drugs.

The program also showed a significant increase in the number of Narcan doses administered for overdose events, as well as intel suggesting there is potent purple heroin circulating in the region. The Sheriff’s Office stated that the surge of overdoses is concerning, especially with the holiday weekend approaching and the possibility of an increase in recreational drug use.

Residents in the county and surrounding areas are reminded to stay educated on the dangers of drugs and how to take action if they come across someone who is overdosing.