ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A child that went missing in the Town of Annsville has been located in good health.

According to the Oneida County Sheriffs, a 911 call for a missing child came in around 2:10 p.m. on July 9. Police and fire agencies reported to a residence on Creek Road in the Town of Annsville and began a search of the residence and immediate property.

While Deputies were conducting the search and interviews, and awaiting further resources to assist with the search, the child was located and walked himself out of the wooded area directly behind the residence. The child was then evaluated on scene by EMS personnel and determined to not be injured and in good health.

Police determined that the child was outside playing in the yard with other juvenile family members when he wandered off. The child’s Aunt who was caring for all the children on the scene was originally outside with all the children but had gone inside the residence for a brief time to get some items and upon returning back outside found that the child was missing and contacted 911.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by members of the New York State Police, New York State Forrest Rangers, Taberg Fire, Camden Fire, West Lyden Fire, AmCare Ambulance, and members from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.