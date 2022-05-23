ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oneida County Sheriff’s announced that their deputies will be participating in the statewide “Buckle Up New York” campaign.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the campaign is designed to save lives and reduce the severity of injuries by increasing safety restraint use. The campaign was inspired by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee’s strategic goal to increase the observed statewide seat belt use rate and to decrease unrestrained occupant fatalities in passenger vehicles.

The strategies identified for accomplishing these goals include high visibility enforcement, public information, and education. The campaign will take place from May 23 until June 5. Motorists are encouraged to buckle up and be prepared to see more law enforcement on the roads as part of Click It or Ticket.

The OCSO also reminded drivers and their passengers of the legal consequences including fines for not wearing a seat belt. More information can be found on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.