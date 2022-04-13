ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents will have the opportunity to make sure they are transporting their child safely by attending one of the upcoming car seat events in Oneida County.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Oneida County Health Department to provide car seat inspections and replacements to residents. The goal of the car seat check events is to provide free car seats and training to install car seats.

Car seat check events will take place those spring, and throughout the summer at the Deerfield Fire Station. The full schedule is listed below.

April 14 from 9 a.m until 1 p.m.

May 12 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

June 9 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

July 13 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

August 18 from 9 a.m until 1 p.m.

September 1 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

September 21 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

To qualify for the event individuals must meet the income eligibility, have a child present to be expecting to deliver within three months, and must bring a car to the event. Those interested must make an appointment beforehand by calling 315-798-5229 or by emailing CarSeatSafety@ocgov.net.