ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released its top ten most wanted list in order to get the public’s help locating people who have been evading law enforcement.

A photo of the ten wanted individuals and information about each was posted on the OCSO Facebook page. The Sheriff’s Office notified residents of the various ways they could information about the individuals to their deputies.

The post also stated that people can make anonymous tips by calling Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 or through their website. All tips are confidential and if the information leads to an arrest, there are rewards available.

Another option is calling the Sheriff’s Office directly at 315-736-0141 or 315-765-2232 or through its website. Additionally, a free Sheriff’s App can be downloaded from the App Store and can also be reached through Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Lastly, tips can also be called into the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force Tip Line at 315-690-1834. More information can be found here.