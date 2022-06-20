LEE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Texas was transported to the hospital after being involved in a two-car accident in the Town of Lee.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, deputies responded to State Route 26 at Stokes-Lee Center Road in the Town of Lee for a reported two-car personal injury motor vehicle accident. After arriving at the scene, deputies determined that 30-year-old Casey Beasock from Boonville was operating a gray 2016 Volkswagen South on Route 26 prior to the accident.

Police stated that the accident occurred when 41-year-old Joshua Eberly from Waco, Texas failed to yield to the right of way while operating a green 2004 Chevy Silverado. As a result, the Silverado entered the intersection of Route 26 from the stop sign and blinking light and was struck on the driver’s side door by the front end of Beasock’s vehicle causing heavy damage to both vehicles.

Eberly complained of back and side pain and was transported to Rome Memorial Hospital. Eberly was issued a citation for “Failure to yield to the right of way at a stop sign” returnable to Lee Town Court at a later date. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Lee Center Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance.